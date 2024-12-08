 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_seahawkscards_241206.jpg
Cardinals ‘desperately’ need to win vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_falconsvikings_241206.jpg
What to expect from Cousins in return to Minnesota
nbc_pft_cowboysplayoff_241206.jpg
Inside Cowboys’ chances of reaching the playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Isaac Guerendo puts 49ers up 14-0 in first quarter

  
Published December 8, 2024 05:01 PM

No Christian McCaffrey has been no problem for the 49ers in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Bears.

Rookie running back Isaac Guerendo scored from a yard out with 1:39 left in the first quarter and the 49ers are up 14-0 at Levi’s Stadium.

Guerendo set up his score with a 27-yard catch from quarterback Brock Purdy and he also had a 23-yard reception before Jauan Jennings’ seven-yard touchdown catch on the Niners’ first possession. Tight end George Kittle had a 33-yard catch on the first scoring drive and a 32-yarder to kick off the one that Guerendo capped with a celebration.

The Bears picked up one first down on their first two possessions and they’ll need to catch fire in a hurry if Thomas Brown is going to win his first game as their interim head coach.