Isaac Guerendo puts 49ers up 14-0 in first quarter

No Christian McCaffrey has been no problem for the 49ers in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Bears.

Rookie running back Isaac Guerendo scored from a yard out with 1:39 left in the first quarter and the 49ers are up 14-0 at Levi’s Stadium.

Guerendo set up his score with a 27-yard catch from quarterback Brock Purdy and he also had a 23-yard reception before Jauan Jennings’ seven-yard touchdown catch on the Niners’ first possession. Tight end George Kittle had a 33-yard catch on the first scoring drive and a 32-yarder to kick off the one that Guerendo capped with a celebration.

The Bears picked up one first down on their first two possessions and they’ll need to catch fire in a hurry if Thomas Brown is going to win his first game as their interim head coach.