Isaiah Likely limited, Marlon Humphrey full at Ravens practice

Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely has not played yet this season, but it looks like he is moving closer to his first game action.

Likely returned to practice last Friday and he got in another limited practice on Thursday. Likely is recovering from foot surgery and the team will have two more practices ahead of their Monday night game against the Lions.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey was also on the practice field. Humphrey hurt his groin in last Sunday’s win over the Browns, but was a full participant on Thursday so it looks good for his chances of playing.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy (hamstring), defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (neck), fullback Patrick Ricard (calf), and cornerback Nate Wiggins (groin) did not practice. Running back Rasheen Ali (concussion) and nose tackle John Jenkins (personal) were both limited participants.