 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_250918.jpg
Week 3 best bets: Rams can push Eagles on road
nbc_csu_kcvsnyg_250918.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Chiefs vs. Giants
nbc_csu_detvsbal_250918.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Lions vs. Ravens

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_250918.jpg
Week 3 best bets: Rams can push Eagles on road
nbc_csu_kcvsnyg_250918.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Chiefs vs. Giants
nbc_csu_detvsbal_250918.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Lions vs. Ravens

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Isaiah Likely limited, Marlon Humphrey full at Ravens practice

  
Published September 18, 2025 04:52 PM

Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely has not played yet this season, but it looks like he is moving closer to his first game action.

Likely returned to practice last Friday and he got in another limited practice on Thursday. Likely is recovering from foot surgery and the team will have two more practices ahead of their Monday night game against the Lions.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey was also on the practice field. Humphrey hurt his groin in last Sunday’s win over the Browns, but was a full participant on Thursday so it looks good for his chances of playing.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy (hamstring), defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (neck), fullback Patrick Ricard (calf), and cornerback Nate Wiggins (groin) did not practice. Running back Rasheen Ali (concussion) and nose tackle John Jenkins (personal) were both limited participants.