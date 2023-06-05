Isaiah Rodgers issues statement: I made an error in judgment

In a statement, Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers confirmed reports that the NFL is investigating him for violation of the league’s gambling policy. He did not elaborate on the “mistakes” he made, but he did apologize.

“Addressing the current reports, I want to take full responsibility for my actions,” Rodgers tweeted. “I know I have made mistakes, and I am willing to do whatever it takes to repair the situation. The last thing I ever wanted to do was to be a distraction to the Colts organization, my coaches and my teammates. I’ve let people down that I care about. I made an error in judgment, and I am going to work hard to make sure that those mistakes are rectified through this process. It’s an honor to play in the NFL, and I have never taken that lightly. I am very sorry for all of us.”

Rodgers faces a lengthy suspension for placing some 100 bets on an account opened under the name of an associate, and some bets reportedly included Colts games. Calvin Ridley served an indefinite suspension for gambling in 2021, including on some Falcons game. Ridley, who was on the non-football injury list while addressing his mental health when he placed the bets, was reinstated a year after his suspension. He now is with the Jaguars after the Falcons traded him.

This offseason, the NFL suspended five NFL players for violations of the gambling policy, including Lions receiver Jameson Williams.