Isiah Pacheco fumbles in the red zone, 49ers still up 3-0

The Chiefs offense finally hit a big play in the second quarter, but they weren’t able to capitalize on it.

Running back Isiah Pacheco lost a fumble one play after Patrick Mahomes hit Mecole Hardman for a 52-yard gain that moved the Chiefs into the red zone for the first time in Super Bowl LVIII. 49ers defensive back Deommodore Lenoir jarred the ball loose and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave fell on it to give the 49ers the ball on their own 8-yard-line.

Pacheco only lost one fumble during the regular season and he picked a bad time to do it for the first time in the postseason.

The 49ers still lead 3-0 with just under 12 minutes to play in the first half.