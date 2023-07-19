 Skip navigation
Isiah Pacheco gets in some work in Wednesday’s practice

  
Published July 19, 2023 03:51 PM

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco might not have to start training camp on active/physically unable to perform after all.

A day after Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Pacheco was a PUP candidate, Pacheco worked out with the quarterbacks and the rookies Wednesday, Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star reports. Pacheco wore a yellow non-contact jersey and did not compete in seven-on-seven drills.

Pacheco, a 2022 seventh-round pick out of Rutgers, led the Chiefs with 830 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns as a rookie. He also had 13 catches for 130 yards.

Pacheco totaled 262 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown in Kansas City’s three postseason victories.

“During OTAs, I know that he wanted to be out there a lot,” Chiefs rookie receiver Rashee Rice said of Pacheco, via Newell. “So him just running down that hill and being ready — even to just do the warmup — he’s moving as fast as he can just in the warmup. We could just tell he’s excited to be on the field right now.”