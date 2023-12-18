Isiah Pacheco “good to go” this week

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said last week that running back Isiah Pacheco had surgery on his shoulder recently and that the hope was that he’d be back in the lineup for Week 16.

Reid offered an update on Pacheco Monday had surgery and said that the back is on track to play against the Raiders on Christmas Day.

“He’ll be good to go this week unless there’s further setback,’' Reid said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. “Right now, everything’s positive for him to go and he really had a clearance last week from the fellow that did the surgery to go, so it was just a matter of being [cautious] on it.’'

Pacheco has missed the last two games. Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon handled feature back duties in his absence and both of them caught touchdowns in Sunday’s win over the Patriots. McKinnon also threw a touchdown pass to wide receiver Rashee Rice.