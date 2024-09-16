 Skip navigation
Isiah Pacheco suffered ankle injury late in Chiefs-Bengals

  
Published September 15, 2024 08:19 PM

Toward the end of Kansas City’s victory over Cincinnati on Sunday, Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco limped off the field with an apparent leg injury.

Head coach Andy Reid said in his postgame press conference that Pacheco suffered an ankle injury. But Reid did not have any more of an update on the running back, as he was still undergoing tests.

“They’re doing all the stuff right now. So I haven’t really had a chance to talk to him or anything there about it,” Reid said.

However, Jeff Darlington of ESPN reported that Pacheco left the stadium on crutches and in a walking boot.

Pacheco tallied 90 yards on 19 carries and five catches for 21 yards in the contest.

He had 78 yards from scrimmage with a touchdown in the season opener last week.

The Chiefs will be on the road to play the Falcons for Sunday Night Football in Week 3. Pacheco’s status will be worth monitoring throughout the practice week.