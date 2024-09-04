 Skip navigation
It won’t take much for Caleb Williams to set Bears’ single-season passing records

  
Published September 3, 2024 10:21 PM

The Bears haven’t had a high-end quarterback in a long time. Definitely not in the pass-happy modern NFL era.

As mentioned on Tuesday’s PFT Live, rookie Caleb Williams could possibly set one or more Bears single-season records as a rookie. (Tuesday co-host Devin McCourty didn’t believe it.)

The Bears’ single-season passing yardage record was set in 1995. By Erik Kramer, with 3,838 yards. That same year, he set the record for touchdowns with 29.

Many would say Jay Cutler had more. He didn’t. His best year with the Bears — 2014 — resulted in 3,812 yards.

Cutler ultimately had five 3,000-yard seasons in Chicago, and he’s the all-time franchise leader with 23,443 passing yards.

While it will take a few years for Williams to get to 23,444 or more career yards, he could get to 3,839 as soon as this year. And if/when he ever gets to 4,000 passing yards in the single season, he’ll be the first Bears quarterback to do it.

And, yes, the Bears are the only team that hasn’t had a quarterback with a 4,000-yard passing season.