It’s not too early to think about the Chiefs running the table

The Chiefs haven’t lost since Christmas Day. On Monday night, they ran their 2024 record to 8-0.

In this week’s power rankings, the question was raised as to whether it’s too early to ponder whether the Chiefs can run the table.

It’s not. They’re nine games away. They’ve won 14 in a row already. And they’re playing with a weekly sense of urgency that reflects their approach to each and every postseason game they play: Find a way to win.

Their ability to keep winning creates more and more confidence that the winning will continue. For their opponents, the only way to avoid the inevitable is to build a lead that the Chiefs can’t overcome.

The schedule doesn’t have many obvious rough spots. The Broncos come to town on Sunday, reeling from a blowout in Baltimore. Then, it’s a Week 11 visit to Buffalo — and probably the toughest game left on the slate.

Next, it’s a trip to Charlotte. Then, a Black Friday game against the Raiders. The Chargers visit on Sunday night of Week 14.

The schedule finishes at the Browns, vs. the Texans, at Pittsburgh on Christmas Day, and at the Broncos.

Their overriding goal is to win a third straight Super Bowl. As they get closer and closer to perfection, however, the Chiefs will become more cognizant of the chance to make two kinds of history. Three in a row AND 20-0.

Obviously, it won’t be easy. None of the big things they’ve accomplished have been. But they’ve kept on accomplishing big things.

With each week, they’re getting closer to the biggest thing. Now, the possibility of accomplishing the two biggest things the NFL has ever seen is coming into focus.