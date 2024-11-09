It’s the first On Our Way Home giveaway of the year

It’s back for the 2024 holiday season, which unofficially began for me last night began with copious amounts of Christmas music washed down with plenty of egg nog. (Only one of those is true.)

We all could benefit a bit from the good feelings of the holiday season. But many of us find that time of year to be troubling, for a variety of reasons.

Enter On Our Way Home, a bittersweet holiday tale that could lift your spirits and, more importantly, inspire you to reach out to a family member or friend with whom you’ve been squabbling and have become alienated.

I made the initial pitch the other day. It’s only $2.99 for the ebook, which is nearly giving it away. And I’m giving away everything I get from it, split equally between the Michael Phelps Foundation (a nod to Jay Glazer) and Enfield Public Schools (an effort spearheaded by Peter King). Here’s your chance to force to me to end up writing a couple of sizable checks, a mere $2.99 at a time.

But there’s more. Someone will get a free signed copy this weekend. Send an email to florio@profootballtalk.com with this subject line: “On Our Way Home 11/9/24 Giveaway.” Add your address and preferred inscription. I’ll pick a winner early next week and send out the winner’s copy as soon as the next shipment of books arrives.

And while I have your attention (assuming you’ve wasted enough of your time to read this deep into the blurb), make sure you check out the Father of Mine series. The first book is only $3.99 and the second one (Son of Mine) is $4.99 in ebook format. Print copies are $14.99.

The ebook downloads are immediate, and they all move quickly with short chapters and a flow aimed at not making you ask yourself, “Why am I wasting my time reading crap like this?”