J.J. McCarthy fully participates in practice, on track to start Sunday

The Vikings are set to have quarterback J.J. McCarthy in the starting lineup this Sunday.

McCarthy was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and head coach Kevin O’Connell said earlier this week that a full practice was McCarthy’s final step toward clearing the concussion protocol. Assuming he is officially cleared, McCarthy will start against the Commanders on Sunday.

The Vikings are close to being mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, which leaves seeing growth from McCarthy as the biggest thing left for the team to accomplish this season.

Guard Donovan Jackson (ankle) and defensive lineman Levi Drake Rodriguez (neck) were out of practice. Defensive lineman Jonathan Allen (rest), guard Blake Brandel (concussion), running back Ty Chandler (knee), edge rusher Jonathan Greenard (shoulder), defensive lineman Javon Hargrave (rest), safety Theo Jackson (neck), running back Aaron Jones (shoulder), center Ryan Kelly (hip), safety Josh Metellus (shoulder), defensive lineman Jalen Redmond (hip), and safety Harrison Smith (rest) were all limited participants.