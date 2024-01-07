J.J. Watt says Grade 2 MCL sprain for T.J. Watt, “couple weeks” of rest and recovery

Word on Saturday was that Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt was diagnosed with a Grade 3 MCL sprain, but the word on Sunday is a bit different.

J.J. Watt provided an update on his brother’s condition and said it is a Grade 2 sprain, which is a positive development for Watt because a Grade 3 sprain is a complete tear of the ligament. The update adds that “everything else looks pristine” and that a “couple weeks” of rest and recovery are in the future for the Steelers star.

That timeline will be addressed again this week should the Bills or Jaguars lose their regular season finales. A loss by either team will put the Steelers in the playoffs and it will create a lot of hope in Pittsburgh for a speedier than expected return to the lineup for Watt.

If the Steelers don’t advance, there will be plenty of time for Watt to heal before the team is scheduled to play again but that won’t be the preferred outcome in Steel City.