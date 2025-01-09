 Skip navigation
J.K. Dobbins, Quentin Johnston listed as questionable for Saturday

  
Published January 9, 2025 04:11 PM

The Chargers have handed in their final injury report ahead of Saturday’s playoff game in Houston.

Running back J.K. Dobbins and wide receiver Quentin Johnston have both received questionable designations. Dobbins (knee) returned to action in Week 18 after an injured reserve stint and was limited in practice all this week. Johnston (thigh, illness) missed Wednesday’s practice, but returned for a limited workout on Thursday.

Wide receiver Josh Palmer (foot) won’t play and defensive back Ja’Sir Taylor (rib) is expected to sit out as well after being listed as doubtful.

Right guard Trey Pipkins (oblique), linebacker Denzel Perryman (groin), cornerback Eli Apple (hamstring), and wide receiver Simi Fehoko (elbow) were also listed as questionable. Apple and Fehoko will need to be activated from injured reserve if they are going to play against the Texans.