 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jjettas_251114.jpg
What’s behind Jefferson’s down year with Vikings?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251114.jpg
Purdy, Love, Rodgers must step up in Week 11
nbc_pft_nflpa_251114.jpg
Report: NFL files grievance on NFLPA report cards

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jjettas_251114.jpg
What’s behind Jefferson’s down year with Vikings?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251114.jpg
Purdy, Love, Rodgers must step up in Week 11
nbc_pft_nflpa_251114.jpg
Report: NFL files grievance on NFLPA report cards

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

J.K. Dobbins will miss Sunday’s showdown with the Chiefs

  
Published November 14, 2025 05:17 PM

Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins has had a promising career regularly derailed by injury. He has another, and it will keep him from playing on Sunday.

Via NFL Media, a foot injury suffered last Thursday night against the Raiders will keep Dobbins from playing on Sunday against the Chiefs.

Dobbins had an angry reaction to the play that caused the injury, arguing that it was a hip-drop tackle.

Per the report, Dobbins is believed to be out for the foreseeable future. Injured reserve is also a possibility.

In 10 games this season, Dobbins has 772 rushing yards. He’s averaging 5.0 yards per carry. Rookie R.J. Harvey has 214 rushing yards. Harvey will take over as the No. 1 option in the backfield. Tyler Badie and Jaleel McLaughlin are the other options on the active roster. Deuce Vaughn is on the practice squad.