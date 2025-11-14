J.K. Dobbins will miss Sunday’s showdown with the Chiefs

Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins has had a promising career regularly derailed by injury. He has another, and it will keep him from playing on Sunday.

Via NFL Media, a foot injury suffered last Thursday night against the Raiders will keep Dobbins from playing on Sunday against the Chiefs.

Dobbins had an angry reaction to the play that caused the injury, arguing that it was a hip-drop tackle.

Per the report, Dobbins is believed to be out for the foreseeable future. Injured reserve is also a possibility.

In 10 games this season, Dobbins has 772 rushing yards. He’s averaging 5.0 yards per carry. Rookie R.J. Harvey has 214 rushing yards. Harvey will take over as the No. 1 option in the backfield. Tyler Badie and Jaleel McLaughlin are the other options on the active roster. Deuce Vaughn is on the practice squad.