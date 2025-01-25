 Skip navigation
J.T. Barrett will be the Bears’ quarterbacks coach

  
Published January 24, 2025 08:31 PM

Another Lions assistant will be following Ben Johnson to the Bears.

Lions assistant quarterbacks coach J.T. Barrett to serve as the quarterbacks coach will be the Bears quarterbacks coach, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.

A former Ohio State quarterback, Barrett was on multiple offseason/preseason rosters in 2018 and 2019. He spent time with the Edmonton Elks in 2022, but he was not on the active roster.

Barrett joined the Lions in 2022 as an offensive assistant. He served as assistant quarterbacks coach for the past two seasons.

Lions receivers coach Antwaan Randle El will be the Chicago assistant head coach/receivers coach.

Barrett will become the first-line tutor for Caleb Williams and the team’s other quarterbacks.