Jabrill Peppers’ accuser’s attorneys dispute claim that she demanded $10.5 million

The attorney for Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers said in court today that the woman who accused him of assault demanded $10.5 million, which is “what this case is all about.” The woman’s attorneys say that’s not the case.

Attorneys Douglas H. Wigdor and David E. Gottlieb released a statement denying Peppers’ lawyer’s claim.

“As is customary in the legal profession, it is our practice not to comment on confidential settlement discussions,” the statement said. “However, as Mr. Peppers’ lawyer has raised this, we can confirm that Mr. Peppers’ lawyer asked us to meet to discuss a potential settlement and asked us to convey a settlement proposal. We presented a proposal that included an apology from Mr. Peppers, a financial contribution to a domestic abuse support organization, a commitment by Mr. Peppers to undergo intensive counseling and a monetary payment for our client’s pain and suffering. We did not present a proposal of $10.5 million to avoid a civil lawsuit and the civil lawsuit does not seek any particular amount other than what a jury decides to award.”

Peppers is scheduled to go on trial on January 22 on charges of assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation, and possession of a Class B substance believed to be cocaine.

The NFL has had Peppers on the commissioner’s exempt list since he was charged in October, and he is unlikely to play again this season. He could face league discipline during the 2025 season, depending on the results of the league’s investigation into the matter.