Jack Conklin, Greg Newsome to come off PUP list to start season

The Browns are getting healthier up front as Week 1 approaches.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, offensive tackle Jack Conklin is one of a few players set to come off the physically unable to perform list as teams reduce rosters to 53.

Conklin, 30, suffered a torn ACL and MCL early in the 2023 season. While Conklin has played at right tackle for the Browns in the past, Cabot reports he’s an option to start at left tackle for the club to begin 2024.

The team’s usual left tackle, Jedrick Wills Jr., is also on the PUP list as he’s recovering from a torn MCL. Cabot reports he’s a strong candidate to be activated by Tuesday and could potentially play in Week 1.

Cornerback Greg Newsome, who is on the non-football injury list, is also set to be activated. He underwent a hamstring surgery just before training camp. Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, who underwent a knee scope early in camp, has said he’ll be ready for the opener. Safety D’Anthony Bell, who’s been dealing with a shin injury, is expected to be taken off PUP, too.

While it was previously reported Nick Chubb will remain on the PUP list, Nyheim Hines also will remain on the NFI list and miss the season’s first four games.