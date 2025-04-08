 Skip navigation
Travis Hunter wants Roger Goodell to announce him as “wide receiver and DB” at the draft

  
Published April 8, 2025 03:37 PM

Travis Hunter does not yet know which team will call him on draft night. But he knows exactly what he wants to hear after his name is called.

Hunter, Colorado’s Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver and cornerback, said that when NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces his name, he wants Goodell to say both of his positions.

“He better say wide receiver and DB,” Hunter said. “I need him to say wide receiver and DB.”

It’s unknown at this point whether the team that drafts Hunter will want him to focus on offense, focus on defense, or play both ways as a rookie. Hunter says he can play every snap on both sides of the ball. At the very least, he wants Goodell to make it known to the draft audience that he’s available to do it.