Jack Conklin is active for the Browns in London

Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel will have Jack Conklin protecting his blind side in his first NFL start.

Conklin was listed as questionable to play in Sunday’s game in London because of an elbow injury, but the right tackle is not on the team’s inactive list. It’s the first time that Conklin has played in a game since Week 1.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, safety Damontae Kazee, running back Raheim Sanders, defensive lineman Mike Hall Jr., tackle Thayer Munford, guard Zak Zinter, and tackle Cornelius Lucas are inactive for the Browns.

The Vikings have quarterback J.J. McCarthy, linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, center Micheal Jurgens, guard Donovan Jackson, tackle Brian O’Neill, tight end Ben Yurosek, and defensive tackle Elijah Williams on their inactive list.