Jack Conklin questionable, Jedrick Wills out for Browns

  
Published September 6, 2024 02:13 PM

The Browns will definitely be missing one starting tackle against the Cowboys and they may be without both of them.

Left tackle Jedrick Wills has been ruled out for the opener as he continues to work his way back from last year’s season-ending knee injury. Wills practiced for the first time this year on Wednesday, but did not take part in Thursday.

Right tackle Jack Conklin is one possible replacement for Wills, although he’s also dealing with a knee injury and his own status is questionable for this weekend. Conklin was injured in the first week of the 2023 season and he began practicing with the team in late August.

James Hudson and Dawand Jones are listed as the backup tackle options on Cleveland’s depth chart.