Jack Del Rio will resign from Wisconsin job after OWI arrest

Former NFL coach Jack Del Rio will resign from his position as senior adviser to Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell after an arrest for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, according to Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.com.

Per the report, the 61-year-old Del Rio was arrested on Friday after the vehicle he was driving struck a street sign, broke a fence, and ended up in a yard. The incident occurred in Madison, Wisconsin.

Del Rio was walking away from the area when officers arrived. He reportedly showed “signs of impairment,” and he admitted to driving the vehicle. He was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

“He’s going to move forward and he’s going to resign and move on,” Fickell said Monday, via Rittenberg. “But it’s a tough situation. Decisions that all of us have to be able to take full responsibility for. So that’s what Jack will do, and we’ll continue to move forward.”

Del Rio served as head coach for the Jaguars and Raiders. Most recently, he worked as defensive coordinator of the Commanders.

In 2022, the Commanders fined Del Rio $100,000 for comments downplaying the January 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol as a “dustup.”

A third-round pick of the Saints in 1985, Del Rio played for New Orleans, Kansas City, Dallas, and Minnesota. His coaching career began in 1997.