Jack Jones on whether his legal situation is a distraction: At times, it can be difficult

Patriots cornerback Jack Jones had his probable cause hearing pushed back from last Friday to Sept. 15. That’s Week 2 of the NFL schedule.

Jones was arrested June 16 at a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint after two loaded guns were found in his travel luggage at Boston’s Logan International Airport.

Despite what he’s facing off the field, Jones is trying to focus on football.

“I mean, at times, it can be difficult, but I try not to let the outside affect what’s going on on the field,” Jones told reporters in Foxboro after Wednesday’s practice, via WBZ. “So I try to come out here and just focus on football and let the outside be the outside and worry about that outside.”

Jones also faces the possibility of NFL punishment.

He is remaining optimistic that he will play the season opener.

“I hope so. I mean, I hope I’m available [for Week 1],” Jones said. “I mean, right now it’s just day to day. That’s all I can really say about that.”

Jones and rookie Christian Gonzalez started last week’s preseason game in Green Bay. Jones totaled two tackles and one pass defensed.

The Patriots drafted Jones in the fourth round in 2022, and he played 13 games with two interceptions and six passes defensed as a rookie. He also served a team-imposed, two-game suspension.