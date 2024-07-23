Jacoby Brissett: Looking to go out and prove it every day

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo said on Tuesday that there’s no doubt in his mind that Jacoby Brissett is best suited to start at quarterback for the team right now, but that he is planning to have Brissett compete with first-round pick Drake Maye as the team heads toward the regular season.

Brissett got his chance to react to Mayo’s pronouncement when he spoke to reporters from the team’s training camp on Tuesday and he said his experience in the NFL has left him with an understanding that “somebody else is trying to take your job.” Brissett said he welcomes the chance to show that he’s the right guy for the job.

“Obviously, that’s the ultimate goal. Obviously, you don’t take things like that lightly,” Brissett said, via NESN. “I understand this league, and I understand how every day is a competition, and I look forward to that and I feed off that. Looking to go out there and prove it every day.”

Maye was drafted third overall because the Patriots believe he’s the best quarterback to lead them in the future. Figuring out when he’s also the best choice to lead them in the present will be one of Mayo’s first big decisions as an NFL coach.