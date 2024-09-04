 Skip navigation
Jacoby Brissett not on Patriots injury report

  
Published September 4, 2024 05:27 PM

Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett hurt his right shoulder in the team’s final preseason game last month, but it doesn’t appear to be any concern heading into their Week One game against the Bengals.

Brissett does not appear on the team’s first injury report of the week, which doesn’t come as a great surprise since he said the shoulder was fine after the game.

Left guard Sidy Sow (ankle) was the only Patriots player to miss practice Wednesday. Nick Leverett is listed as his backup on the team’s depth chart.

Cornerback Jonathan Jones (hamstring), tackle Vederian Lowe (abdomen), linebacker Joshua Uche (foot), and linebacker Oshane Ximenes (ankle) were limited participants. Linebacker Christian Elliss (concussion), tight end Hunter Henry (foot), linebacker Anfernee Jennings (wrist), and defensive end Deatrich Wise (hamstring) were listed as full participants.