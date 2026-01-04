 Skip navigation
Jags make it 7-7, Cam Ward questionable to return for Titans

  
Published January 4, 2026 01:26 PM

The Jaguars offense found its footing on their second possession of Sunday’s game.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence was 5-of-5 for 60 yards to drive the Jags to their first points of the afternoon. They came on a 23-yard strike to wide receiver Parker Washington and it is now 7-7 with 6:02 left in the first quarter.

The Jaguars win the AFC South with a victory in Sunday’s game. They will also take the division if the Texans lose to the Colts.

Titans quarterback Cam Ward led the Titans to a touchdown to open the game. Ward then went to the locker room with a right shoulder injury and Brandon Allen has taken over for the Titans on their second possession. Ward is called questionable to return.