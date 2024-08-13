Jaguars activate Arik Armstead from physically unable to perform list

Jaguars defensive lineman Arik Armstead is ready to go.

Armstead was activated from the physically unable to perform list, the team announced this afternoon.

The 30-year-old Armstead is in his first year in Jacksonville after spending his first nine NFL seasons in San Francisco. Armstead tore the meniscus in his knee last season with the 49ers, played with the injury through the Super Bowl, and then had surgery after the season.

The Jaguars expect Armstead to bolster a front that also has Travon Walker, Josh Hines-Allen and DaVon Hamilton, and from all indications Armstead should be ready to go for the start of the regular season.