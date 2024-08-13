 Skip navigation
Winners of NFL preseason Week 1
When will Watson play with confidence again?
Evaluating Penix Jr. in preseason Week 1

Other PFT Content

Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Other PFT Content

Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Jaguars activate Arik Armstead from physically unable to perform list

  
Published August 13, 2024 02:44 PM

Jaguars defensive lineman Arik Armstead is ready to go.

Armstead was activated from the physically unable to perform list, the team announced this afternoon.

The 30-year-old Armstead is in his first year in Jacksonville after spending his first nine NFL seasons in San Francisco. Armstead tore the meniscus in his knee last season with the 49ers, played with the injury through the Super Bowl, and then had surgery after the season.

The Jaguars expect Armstead to bolster a front that also has Travon Walker, Josh Hines-Allen and DaVon Hamilton, and from all indications Armstead should be ready to go for the start of the regular season.