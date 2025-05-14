Jaguars agree to terms with free agent TE Quintin Morris

The Jaguars are signing free agent tight end Quintin Morris to a one-year deal, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

Morris, 26, spent the past four seasons with the Bills.

In 2024, he played 16 games with three starts, used mostly as a blocker on his 214 offensive snaps. Morris made five catches for 36 yards and a touchdown.

Morris has 15 receptions for 146 yards and three touchdowns in 45 career games.

He is a core special teams player, seeing action on 912 special teams snaps the past three seasons. He played a career-high 324 special teams snaps last season.

Morris has a seven special teams tackles, including four last season.