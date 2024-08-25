Jaguars announce 10 cuts from 90-man roster

The Jaguars confirmed the previously reported release of wide receiver Denzel Mims on Sunday afternoon and they also announced nine other cuts from their 90-man roster.

Mims was released along with cornerback Tevaughn Campbell, tight end Chris Myarick, and offensive lineman Keaton Sutherland.

Campbell had three tackles in seven games for the Jags over the last two seasons. Mims, Myarick and Sutherland had previous regular season experience with other clubs.

The Jaguars also placed six players on waivers. Defensive end Raymond Johnson, defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall, linebacker Andrew Parker Jr., wide receiver Joseph Scates, defensive end Breeland Speaks, and wide receiver Seth Williams.

Speaks was a 2018 second-round pick by the Chiefs, but his best football has come in spring leagues. He led the USFL in sacks last year and was named the defensive player of the year in the UFL earlier this year.