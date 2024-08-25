 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_siriannihurt_v2_240823.jpg
Hurts, Sirianni both face pressure in 2024
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240823.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Preseason Week 3
nbc_pft_aiyuk_240823.jpg
Aiyuk to Commanders reportedly back in play

Other PFT Content

NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_siriannihurt_v2_240823.jpg
Hurts, Sirianni both face pressure in 2024
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240823.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Preseason Week 3
nbc_pft_aiyuk_240823.jpg
Aiyuk to Commanders reportedly back in play

Other PFT Content

NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaguars announce 10 cuts from 90-man roster

  
Published August 25, 2024 02:28 PM

The Jaguars confirmed the previously reported release of wide receiver Denzel Mims on Sunday afternoon and they also announced nine other cuts from their 90-man roster.

Mims was released along with cornerback Tevaughn Campbell, tight end Chris Myarick, and offensive lineman Keaton Sutherland.

Campbell had three tackles in seven games for the Jags over the last two seasons. Mims, Myarick and Sutherland had previous regular season experience with other clubs.

The Jaguars also placed six players on waivers. Defensive end Raymond Johnson, defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall, linebacker Andrew Parker Jr., wide receiver Joseph Scates, defensive end Breeland Speaks, and wide receiver Seth Williams.

Speaks was a 2018 second-round pick by the Chiefs, but his best football has come in spring leagues. He led the USFL in sacks last year and was named the defensive player of the year in the UFL earlier this year.