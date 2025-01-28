Jaguars announce ST coordinator Heath Farwell has signed a contract extension

The Jaguars announced that they have signed special teams coordinator Heath Farwell to a contract extension on Tuesday.

Word that Farwell would be staying on new head coach Liam Coen’s staff came in a Monday report and Coen indicated that would be the case while speaking to reporters after his introductory press conference.

“When I talk to him, there’s a shared message,” Coen said, via the team’s website. “There’s a shared vision for what you want it to look like and how you want to coach guys on the grass and in the building.”

Farwell has spent the last three seasons in Jacksonville. Punter Logan Cooke and long snapper Ross Matiscik were second-team All-Pros while also being selected for the Pro Bowl this season.