Report: Jaguars special teams coach Heath Farwell staying, agreeing to extension

The Jaguars are retaining special teams coordinator Heath Farwell.

Gene Frenette of jacksonville.com reports that Farwell has signed a contract extension.

The future of assistant special teams coach Luke Thompson remains up in the air, per Frenette.

Farwell just completed his third season with the Jaguars and his eighth in the NFL.

He began his coaching career immediately after an eight-season playing career. He stayed with the Seahawks in 2014, going from player to assistant special teams coach. Farwell had the same title for the Panthers in 2018 before the Bills promoted him to special teams coordinator in 2019.

He spent three seasons in Buffalo before moving to Jacksonville.

The Jaguars introduced Liam Coen as their new head coach on Monday.