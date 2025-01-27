 Skip navigation
McCourty: Focus should be on good plays, not flags
nbc_pft_saintskellenmoore_250128.jpg
Signs are pointing to Saints aiming to hire Moore
nbc_pft_wilsonfields_250128.jpg
Rooney wants Steelers to bring back Russ or Fields

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
McCourty: Focus should be on good plays, not flags
nbc_pft_saintskellenmoore_250128.jpg
Signs are pointing to Saints aiming to hire Moore
nbc_pft_wilsonfields_250128.jpg
Rooney wants Steelers to bring back Russ or Fields

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Report: Jaguars special teams coach Heath Farwell staying, agreeing to extension

  
Published January 27, 2025 05:59 PM

The Jaguars are retaining special teams coordinator Heath Farwell.

Gene Frenette of jacksonville.com reports that Farwell has signed a contract extension.

The future of assistant special teams coach Luke Thompson remains up in the air, per Frenette.

Farwell just completed his third season with the Jaguars and his eighth in the NFL.

He began his coaching career immediately after an eight-season playing career. He stayed with the Seahawks in 2014, going from player to assistant special teams coach. Farwell had the same title for the Panthers in 2018 before the Bills promoted him to special teams coordinator in 2019.

He spent three seasons in Buffalo before moving to Jacksonville.

The Jaguars introduced Liam Coen as their new head coach on Monday.