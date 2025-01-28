Jaguars complete interview with Vikings assistant Daronte Jones

The Jaguars completed an interview with Daronte Jones for our defensive coordinator position, the team announced Monday night.

Liam Coen is building his staff after his introduction as the Jaguars’ new head coach.

Jones, 46, is the Vikings’ defensive pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach.

He is in his second stint with Minnesota, having served as the Vikings’ defensive backs coach in 2020 before going to LSU in 2021 to be the school’s defensive coordinator. He returned to the Vikings in 2022 as defensive backs coach before adding defensive pass game coordinator to his title upon the arrival of defensive coordinator Brian Flores in 2023.

The Vikings led the league with 24 interceptions in 2024, finishing the season fifth in points allowed and 16th in yards allowed.

He also has coached for Miami (2016-17) and Cincinnati (2018-19).