 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sportstechnology_250128.jpg
McCourty: Focus should be on good plays, not flags
nbc_pft_saintskellenmoore_250128.jpg
Signs are pointing to Saints aiming to hire Moore
nbc_pft_wilsonfields_250128.jpg
Rooney wants Steelers to bring back Russ or Fields

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sportstechnology_250128.jpg
McCourty: Focus should be on good plays, not flags
nbc_pft_saintskellenmoore_250128.jpg
Signs are pointing to Saints aiming to hire Moore
nbc_pft_wilsonfields_250128.jpg
Rooney wants Steelers to bring back Russ or Fields

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaguars complete interview with Vikings assistant Daronte Jones

  
Published January 27, 2025 09:26 PM

The Jaguars completed an interview with Daronte Jones for our defensive coordinator position, the team announced Monday night.

Liam Coen is building his staff after his introduction as the Jaguars’ new head coach.

Jones, 46, is the Vikings’ defensive pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach.

He is in his second stint with Minnesota, having served as the Vikings’ defensive backs coach in 2020 before going to LSU in 2021 to be the school’s defensive coordinator. He returned to the Vikings in 2022 as defensive backs coach before adding defensive pass game coordinator to his title upon the arrival of defensive coordinator Brian Flores in 2023.

The Vikings led the league with 24 interceptions in 2024, finishing the season fifth in points allowed and 16th in yards allowed.

He also has coached for Miami (2016-17) and Cincinnati (2018-19).