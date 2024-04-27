Jaguars exercise fifth-year options for Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne

Jaguars General Manager Trent Baalke said the team will exercise the fifth-year options on the contracts for quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne.

Lawrence’s is worth $25.7 million for 2025 and Etienne’s is $6.1 million.

The Jaguars made Lawrence the No. 1 overall pick in 2021, and in three seasons, he has a 20-30 record as a starting quarterback with a Pro Bowl appearance in 2022. He has completed 63.8 percent of his passes for 11,770 yards with 58 touchdowns and 39 interceptions.

Etienne, the 25th overall pick in 2021, missed his rookie season but has back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons since. He has 487 career carries for 2,133 yards and 16 touchdowns, while catching 93 passes for 792 yards and a touchdown.

The Jaguars also hold the fifth-year option on Mac Jones’ contract, which they surely will decline. That means he will become a free agent after this season.