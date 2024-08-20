 Skip navigation
Jaguars have agreed to terms with QB EJ Perry

  
Published August 20, 2024 06:15 PM

The Jaguars have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback EJ Perry, according to his agent, Sean Stellato.

It marks Perry’s third stint with the team.

He originally signed with Jacksonville in August 2022 and spent that season on the Jaguars’ practice squad. Perry returned to Jacksonville last December, signing with the practice squad.

The Jaguars needed another quarterback this week as insurance to get through the preseason finale with C.J. Beathard ruled out with a groin injury. Trevor Lawrence and Mac Jones are the other players on the roster at the position.

Lawrence is expected to play a half against the Falcons on Friday night in preparation for the season opener against the Dolphins.