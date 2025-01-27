Jaguars head coach Liam Coen will call plays, build offense around Trevor Lawrence

Liam Coen’s work as an offensive play caller got him the Jaguars’ head-coaching job, and he won’t stop calling plays now.

Coen confirmed today that he will call the offensive plays in his first season as the Jaguars’ head coach. Coen said he has been watching Trevor Lawrence since Lawrence was a freshman in high school, and Coen believes the two of them can build a great offensive together.

“How do we make Trevor Lawrence and this offense as dynamic and explosive as we can be? We’ve got to build it around him, we’ve got to make every part of this about improvement, and he will be a part of that process,” Coen said. “He’s earned that right. I cannot respect his toughness and mentality and work ethic more than I do already from afar. This will all be about Trevor.”

Lawrence entered the NFL as one of the top quarterback prospects of his generation, and so far he hasn’t lived up to that promise. Coen’s job is to make the most out of Lawrence’s talent.