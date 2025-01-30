Jaguars interview Commanders QB coach Tavita Pritchard for offensive coordinator

The Jaguars interviewed another candidate for their offensive coordinator opening on Wednesday.

The team announced the completion of an interview with Commanders quarterbacks coach Tavita Pritchard.

Pritchard has been on the Commanders staff the last two seasons and his second year was a lot more successful thanks to the arrival of Jayden Daniels. The Jaguars won’t be drafting a new quarterback, but head coach Liam Coen and any offensive coordinator will be tasked with getting Trevor Lawrence back on track.

The Jaguars have also interviewed Rams offensive assistant/passing game specialist Nate Scheelhaase. Wednesday also brought a report that they would like to interview Commanders assistant quarterbacks coach David Blough.