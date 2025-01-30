 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschallenge_250131.jpg
PHI will be ‘second-stiffest SB challenge’ for KC
nbc_pft_patssuperbowls_250131.jpg
Unpacking Super Bowl history of AFC vs. NFC wins
nbc_pft_eaglesjerseys_250131.jpg
Psychological effect of PHI wearing white jerseys

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschallenge_250131.jpg
PHI will be ‘second-stiffest SB challenge’ for KC
nbc_pft_patssuperbowls_250131.jpg
Unpacking Super Bowl history of AFC vs. NFC wins
nbc_pft_eaglesjerseys_250131.jpg
Psychological effect of PHI wearing white jerseys

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaguars interview Commanders QB coach Tavita Pritchard for offensive coordinator

  
Published January 30, 2025 05:32 AM

The Jaguars interviewed another candidate for their offensive coordinator opening on Wednesday.

The team announced the completion of an interview with Commanders quarterbacks coach Tavita Pritchard.

Pritchard has been on the Commanders staff the last two seasons and his second year was a lot more successful thanks to the arrival of Jayden Daniels. The Jaguars won’t be drafting a new quarterback, but head coach Liam Coen and any offensive coordinator will be tasked with getting Trevor Lawrence back on track.

The Jaguars have also interviewed Rams offensive assistant/passing game specialist Nate Scheelhaase. Wednesday also brought a report that they would like to interview Commanders assistant quarterbacks coach David Blough.