Jaguars lose Trevor Lawrence, fall to Texans 23-20

The Jaguars lost another game, but bigger still, they lost their quarterback.

Jacksonville fell to the Texans 23-20 on Sunday, dropping to 2-10 with a fifth consecutive loss. The Texans improved to 8-5.

Trevor Lawrence, playing for the first time since Nov. 3 because of a left shoulder injury, was knocked out in the first half. With 3:57 remaining in the second quarter, the quarterback slid at the end of a 6-yard gain. Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, though, blasted Lawrence anyway, using his padded elbow to drill Lawrence in the head and neck area.

Al-Shaair was ejected, and Lawrence was carted off and quickly ruled out with a concussion. The fights that ensued led to the ejection of Jaguars defensive back Jarrian Jones and an unnecessary roughness penalty on Jaguars tight end Evan Engram.

Mac Jones led the Jaguars to back-to-back touchdowns following a missed 55-yard field goal by Cam Little as Jacksonville climbed back into the game after trailing 23-9. The Jaguars, though, didn’t see the ball the final 3:31 as Joe Mixon and the Texans ran it out.

The Texans ran for 108 yards, including 101 by Mixon, who had a touchdown on his 20 carries.

C.J. Stroud was 22-of-34 for 242 yards and a touchdown, with Nico Collins catching eight passes for 119 yards.

Lawrence was only 4-of-10 for 41 yards and an interception, which set up a Texans’ field goal after Derek Stingley’s 31-yard return. Jones was 20-of-32 for 235 yards and two touchdowns.

Parker Washington caught six passes for 103 yards and a touchdown and Brian Thomas four for 76 yards and a touchdown.

The Jaguars outgained the Texans 373 to 326.