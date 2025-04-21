Jaguars OT Cole Van Lanen signs restricted free agent tender

Jaguars offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen signed his restricted free agent tender Monday.

Van Lanen visited with the Seahawks recently but did not sign an offer sheet.

The Jaguars placed an original-round tender on Van Lanen, who was a sixth-round pick of the Packers in 2021, and he will receive $3.26 million in 2025.

The swing tackle appeared in six games last season, with three starts, and played 252 offensive snaps.

Van Lanen has spent three seasons with the Jaguars after Green Bay traded him to Jacksonville.