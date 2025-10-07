Jaguars place TE Brenton Strange on IR

The Jaguars will not have a key offensive weapon for at least the next four weeks.

Jacksonville has placed tight end Brenton Strange on injured reserve, the team announced on Tuesday.

Strange suffered a hip injury during Monday night’s victory over the Chiefs. He had one 22-yard catch before having to exit the contest.

In five games this season, Strange has recorded 20 receptions for 204 yards.

A second-round pick in 2023, Strange caught 4 passes for 411 yards with two TDs last season.

Additionally, the Jags have signed receiver Tim Jones to the practice squad and released receiverErik Ezukanma from the practice squad.