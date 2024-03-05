Jaguars still hope to sign Josh Allen to long-term deal

The Jaguars made it official, announcing they have used the franchise tag on outside linebacker Josh Allen.

The tag carries a salary of $24.007 million for the 2024 season if Allen signs it, but the two sides will continue talking about a long-term deal with July 15 the deadline to come to an agreement.

“We were not able to reach an agreement on a contract extension with Josh before today’s deadline, and thus, we have tagged him,” General Manager Trent Baalke said in a statement. “We certainly value Josh’s leadership on the field, in the locker room and in the community. Our objective to keep Josh in Jacksonville in the coming years remains unchanged and negotiations will continue.”

Allen, 26, had a career year in 2023 with 17.5 sacks and 33 quarterback hits in earning Pro Bowl honors for the first time.

In his five seasons, he has totaled 251 tackles, 45 sacks, 103 quarterback hits, two interceptions and nine forced fumbles.

Allen ranks No. 3 on PFT’s list of top free agents.