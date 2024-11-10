Jaguars take 7-3 lead over Vikings

Mac Jones has his first touchdown as a Jaguar.

Jones ran a quarterback sneak to get into the end zone with just under four minutes left to play in the first quarter. The score put the Jaguars up 7-3 on the Vikings.

Jones set the Jaguars up on the 1-yard-line by hitting a 19-yard pass to wide receiver Gabe Davis. Jones, who is starting in place of the injured Trevor Lawrence, is 5-of-6 for 50 yards so far on Sunday.

Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby hurt his ankle on the scoring drive and is called questionable to return.

The Vikings moved the ball 53 yards on their first drive and Parker Romo’s first NFL field goal gave them a brief lead.