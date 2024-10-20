 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaguars take lead but lose Cam Robinson with concussion

  
Published October 20, 2024 10:40 AM

The Jaguars’ offense has come to life, even after losing left tackle Cam Robinson for the rest of today’s game against the Patriots.

Robinson was diagnosed with a concussion and ruled out in accordance with NFL policies. He’ll have to pass through the NFL’s concussion protocol if he’s going to play next week against the Packers.

But the Jaguars’ offense looked great after Robinson was replaced at left tackle by Walker Little. Tank Bigsby continues to show he’s a better running back than Travis Etienne, and he scored the touchdown that put the Jaguars ahead 14-10. Prior to that, Brian Thomas caught a seven-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence.

Now Drake Maye is playing from behind as he attempts to get his first win as the Patriots’ starting quarterback.