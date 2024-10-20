Jaguars take lead but lose Cam Robinson with concussion

The Jaguars’ offense has come to life, even after losing left tackle Cam Robinson for the rest of today’s game against the Patriots.

Robinson was diagnosed with a concussion and ruled out in accordance with NFL policies. He’ll have to pass through the NFL’s concussion protocol if he’s going to play next week against the Packers.

But the Jaguars’ offense looked great after Robinson was replaced at left tackle by Walker Little. Tank Bigsby continues to show he’s a better running back than Travis Etienne, and he scored the touchdown that put the Jaguars ahead 14-10. Prior to that, Brian Thomas caught a seven-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence.

Now Drake Maye is playing from behind as he attempts to get his first win as the Patriots’ starting quarterback.