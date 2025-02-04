 Skip navigation
Jaguars to hire Spencer Whipple as their QB coach

  
Published February 4, 2025 09:23 AM

The Jaguars have decided on their new quarterbacks coach.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that they will hire Cardinals pass game specialist Spencer Whipple for that role on head coach Liam Coen’s staff.

Whipple joined the Cardinals when Kliff Kingsbury was the team’s head coach in 2019. He was a quality control coach and assistant wide receivers coach during Kingsbury’s time and then moved into his current role after Jonathan Gannon was hired in 2023.

One of the biggest tasks on Coen’s to-do list in Jacksonville is pushing Trevor Lawrence back in a better direction after a disappointing 2024 season that ended with December shoulder surgery. Whipple’s new job will give him a big hand in that effort.