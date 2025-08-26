Jaguars to waive 2022 third-round pick Chad Muma

Linebacker Chad Muma will not be around for a fourth season in Jacksonville.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Jaguars will waive Muma as part of their cut to 53 players on Tuesday.

Muma was a 2022 third-round pick by the team and he’s played in all but one of the team’s games since he was selected. Muma only started seven of those games, though, and the changes to the coaching staff and front office this offseason left him without any ties to the people who brought him to the team.

Muma had 94 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and three passes defensed during his time with the Jags.