Jaguars unveil white helmets, will wear them in Week 10

The Jaguars announced that they will be wearing throwback uniforms for a game this season last week and they unveiled another alternate uniform choice on Thursday.

The team revealed “Shell White” helmets that they will wear for their Week 10 game against the Vikings. Head equipment manager George Pellicer said the team looked at a variety of options for an alternate helmet before settling on one that broke with tradition.

“My favorite element is that it is something completely different than anything we have ever worn,” Pellicer said. “The Jacksonville Jaguars have always worn some form of black helmets so, this will be a creative twist that we have not done yet. Plus, it will be fun to see the fan’s reactions.”

Pellicer said the team plans to continue wearing the helmets beyond the 2024 season, but the number of times they’ll be broken out will be determined in the future.