Jahan Dotson didn’t play up to his own standards in 2023, expects big things in 2024

Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson will be the first to say he wasn’t good enough last year.

As a rookie in 2022, Dotson showed a lot of promise, finishing the season with 523 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. But in 2023, Dotson -- despite being healthier, getting more playing time and having more passes thrown his way -- saw his production decline to 518 yards and four touchdowns. Dotson said he has to get better.

“I wasn’t a fan of my season last year,” Dotson said. “So, I went really hard at it this offseason, making sure that I’m better than I was last year -- a lot better -- because I have really high expectations for myself, and I hold myself to a very high standard.”

Dotson believes a new coaching staff, new offense and new quarterback will be a fresh start for him.

“That’s really what this offense is about, getting our play makers in space letting us do what we do best,” Dotson said. “So you guys got to see that on full display today. But you know, it’s kind of just the start of it. We’re looking to do that more and more each and every day and kind of create these explosives for the offense.”

The development of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels is the top priority for the Commanders this season. Dotson playing at a high level would make Daniels’ job a lot easier.