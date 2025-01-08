 Skip navigation
Jahmyr Gibbs is the NFC offensive player of the week

  
Published January 8, 2025 12:06 PM

The Lions won the biggest game on the Week 18 slate and running back Jahmyr Gibbs was one of the biggest reasons why they knocked off the Vikings.

Gibbs ran 23 times for 139 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-9 win that made the Lions both the NFC North champions and the top seed in the conference for the playoffs. Gibbs also had five catches for 31 yards to add to his impact.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Gibbs has been named theNFC offensive player of the week in recognition of that effort.

The three touchdowns pushed Gibbs up to a league-high 20 total touchdowns for the season. He’ll try to add more of them as the Lions push for the first Super Bowl in franchise history.