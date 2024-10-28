 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_draft_241028.jpg
PFT Draft: Chiefs, Winston make Week 8 statement
nbc_pft_falconsbucs_241028.jpg
Falcons step ahead in NFC South race
nbc_pft_texanscolts_241028.jpg
Should the Colts bench Richardson?

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
nbc_pft_draft_241028.jpg
PFT Draft: Chiefs, Winston make Week 8 statement
nbc_pft_falconsbucs_241028.jpg
Falcons step ahead in NFC South race
nbc_pft_texanscolts_241028.jpg
Should the Colts bench Richardson?

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Jaire Alexander getting an MRI on his knee

  
Published October 28, 2024 10:37 AM

Quarterback Jordan Love isn’t the only injured player the Packers are keeping an eye on after Sunday’s win over the Jaguars.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander hobbled off the field after Jaguars tight end Evan Engram’s game-tying touchdown catch in the fourth quarter. The Packers would end the game with a field goal on the final play of the game, so the Packers defense was never back on the field.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports that Alexander will have an MRI on his knee to determine what kind of injury he suffered on the play.

Alexander had a tackle and two passes defensed in the win. He has 16 tackles, two interceptions, seven passes defensed, and a fumble recovery in six appearances this season.