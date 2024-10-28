Jaire Alexander getting an MRI on his knee

Quarterback Jordan Love isn’t the only injured player the Packers are keeping an eye on after Sunday’s win over the Jaguars.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander hobbled off the field after Jaguars tight end Evan Engram’s game-tying touchdown catch in the fourth quarter. The Packers would end the game with a field goal on the final play of the game, so the Packers defense was never back on the field.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports that Alexander will have an MRI on his knee to determine what kind of injury he suffered on the play.

Alexander had a tackle and two passes defensed in the win. He has 16 tackles, two interceptions, seven passes defensed, and a fumble recovery in six appearances this season.