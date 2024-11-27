 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Jaire Alexander, Romeo Doubs, Edgerrin Cooper ruled out for Packers-Dolphins

  
Published November 27, 2024 03:45 PM

The Packers officially won’t have a few key players for Thursday’s matchup with the Dolphins.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee), receiver Romeo Doubs (concussion), and linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (hamstring) have all been ruled out.

All three were listed as non-participants on all three injury reports this week.

Tight end John FitzPatrick (back), linebacker Isaiah McDuffie (ankle), and offensive lineman Josh Myers (pectoral) are all questionable. FitzPatrick and McDuffie were upgraded to limited participants on Wednesday’s injury report. Myers was upgraded to a full participant.

Offensive tackle Rasheed Walker (knee) is off the report and is set to play.