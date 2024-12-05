 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_billsatrams_241205.jpg
NFL Week 14 preview: Bills vs. Rams
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241205.jpg
Fins, Falcons & Birds headline Week 14 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfbengalscowboys_241205.jpg
NFL Week 14 preview: Bengals vs. Cowboys

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_billsatrams_241205.jpg
NFL Week 14 preview: Bills vs. Rams
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241205.jpg
Fins, Falcons & Birds headline Week 14 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfbengalscowboys_241205.jpg
NFL Week 14 preview: Bengals vs. Cowboys

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jake Bates is the NFC special teams player of the month

  
Published December 5, 2024 12:20 PM

Lions kicker Jake Bates’s first season in the NFL got off to a good start and his strong play continued into November.

Bates has been named the NFC’s special teams player of the month in recognition of his work with the NFC North leaders. Bates has won two special teams player of the week awards as well.

Bates made all 17 extra points he tried in the Lions’ five November wins. He was also 8-of-9 on field goals and 4-of-4 on field goals of at least 50 yards. One of those 50-yarders came on the last play of the team’s 23-20 win over the Texans.

Bates is now 19-of-20 on field goals and 44-of-45 on extra points for the season.