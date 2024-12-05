Jake Bates is the NFC special teams player of the month

Lions kicker Jake Bates’s first season in the NFL got off to a good start and his strong play continued into November.

Bates has been named the NFC’s special teams player of the month in recognition of his work with the NFC North leaders. Bates has won two special teams player of the week awards as well.

Bates made all 17 extra points he tried in the Lions’ five November wins. He was also 8-of-9 on field goals and 4-of-4 on field goals of at least 50 yards. One of those 50-yarders came on the last play of the team’s 23-20 win over the Texans.

Bates is now 19-of-20 on field goals and 44-of-45 on extra points for the season.