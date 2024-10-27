 Skip navigation
Jake Haener replaces Spencer Rattler at QB, Saints trail Chargers 16-8

  
Published October 27, 2024 06:35 PM

Nothing much has worked for the Saints on offense against the Chargers on Sunday, so New Orleans has tried another quarterback.

Jake Haener came in to replace Spencer Rattler late in the third quarter with New Orleans trailing 16-5.

Haener led the Saints to a field goal, with Blake Grupe hitting from 43 yards to make the score 16-8 — a one-possession game.

Starting for the injured Derek Carr, Spencer Rattler was largely ineffective. He was 12-of-24 for 155 yards.

Haener only threw two passes on his first drive, with Alvin Kamara putting New Orleans in Los Angeles territory with a 24-yard run. Haener’s one completion was to Chris Olave for 5 yards.